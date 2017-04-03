TANAP project could be completed ahead of schedule

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project is expected to be completed ahead of schedule, said TANAP Director General Saltuk Duzyol, Turkish media reported.

He pointed out that the projected cost has now decreased by $3.2 billion.

Duzyol added that 77 percent of the section of the "phase-zero" TANAP line running from the Turkish-Georgian border to Eskisehir has already been completed.

“We will start the commissioning work by end of 2017. During the six-month period of commissioning work, it is planned to conduct many tests. We plan to deliver the first gas in end of June 2018,” he added.

Both TANAP and the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) project are on schedule, said the project’s director general.

“We will be able to deliver gas to Europe in mid-2019,” he added.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,800 kilometers with the initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters. Around six billion cubic meters of the gas will be delivered to Turkey and the remaining volume will be supplied to Europe.

The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

TANAP shareholders are Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR (58 percent), BOTAS (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).