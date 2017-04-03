Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 110 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 110 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Apr. 3.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district and the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghbulag village of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.