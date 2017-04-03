Kazakh president visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-04-03 11:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku Apr. 3.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh president there.

President Nazarbayev paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.