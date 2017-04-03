Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian customs’ heads to meet

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A meeting of heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian customs services will be held in Baku in May 2017, Shahin Baghirov, deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, said.

He made the remarks in Baku at a trilateral technical meeting on customs issues regarding the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project.

He said that types of customs bodies’ activity after the commissioning of the BTK railway will be defined and the corresponding memorandum will be signed at the meeting.

“Construction of the BTK railway will be completed soon,” Baghirov said. “Most part of the work has already been completed, and some minor work remains to be done on the Georgian and Turkish sections of the railway. This minor work will be completed in the coming months.”

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, it will serve one million passengers and transport 6.5 million tons of cargo.