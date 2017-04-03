Oil prices rise despite growing number of drilling rigs in US

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3



By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



Oil prices are rising despite the report released by the Baker Hughes company about the growing number of drilling rigs in the United States.



The price of June futures for Brent crude oil has increased by 0.11 percent to $53.59 per barrel as of 03:33 EST. Meanwhile, the price of May futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil has grown by 0.16 percent and stood at $50.68 per barrel.



The number of drilling rigs in the US has increased by 1.85 percent to 824 over the working week ending March 31, according to Baker Hughes.



The number of oil and gas drilling rigs has grown by 1.53 percent and 3.23 percent, respectively.



Another factor affecting the oil prices was the growth of oil output in Russia where the average daily production has increased by 1.4 percent per annum in March and reached 11.05 million barrels per day.

