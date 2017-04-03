Official welcoming ceremony held for Kazakh president (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

An official welcome ceremony was held for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev April 3, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kazakh president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev greeted President Nazarbayev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Kazakh president.

The national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played.

President Aliyev and President Nazarbayev reviewed the guard of honor.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Nazarbayev, and members of the Kazakh delegation were introduced to President Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

President Aliyev and President Nazarbayev posed for official photos.