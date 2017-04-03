Iran-China trade turnover increases by 52% in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Trade turnover between Iran and China stood at $5.76 billion in first two months of 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the Chinese Customs Administration.



The figure indicates an increase by 52 percent compared to the same period of 2016, which was $3.8 billion.



China's exports to Iran in the 2-month period amounted to $2.791 billion, 25.6 percent more, year-on-year.



The country also imported $2.964 billion worth of goods from Iran in that period, 89.7 percent more compared to the 2-month period of 2016.



Iran’s imports from China reached $831.2 million in February 2017, meanwhile exports to the Asian country amounted to $1.63 billion



The trade turnover between the two countries was $51 billion in 2014, 31 percent more compared to the preceding year.



The figure stood at $34 billion in 2015, indicating a 34-percent plunge.