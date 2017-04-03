Serimax finishes welding scope of TANAP project

2017-04-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Serimax, a subsidiary of France-based Vallourec company, has successfully completed the welding scope for the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, said the message on Vallourec company’s website.

The initial challenge was ensuring all necessary equipment was mobilized and ready to begin on-site qualifications over a tight four week time frame, said the company.

The following welding of large diameter pipes with large thicknesses (19.5mm to 30mm) took place in a particularly demanding environment, crossing mountains up to a height of 2,500 meters and facing harsh climatic conditions such as severe cold (-25°C), according to the message.

Thanks to the team's unparalleled know-how, rigorous project-management procedures and the extreme reliability of the equipment used, Serimax assured a quality service and productively welded approximately 420 kilometers in total.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,800 kilometers with the initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters. Around six billion cubic meters of the gas will be delivered to Turkey and the remaining volume will be supplied to Europe.

The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

TANAP shareholders are Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR (58 percent), BOTAS (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).

