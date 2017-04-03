Iran releases 15 detained Indian fishermen

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran has released 15 Indian fishermen, who were detained last September, the Indian foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, said.



‎‎“I am happy to inform that Iran has released our 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu. They were detained with ‎their 3 Bahraini boats,” Swaraj wrote on his Twitter account April 3.



She further appreciated the Indian Embassy in Tehran for its “good work” regarding the issue.



The fishermen, working for some Bahrainis, were detained for entering the Iranian waters without permission.