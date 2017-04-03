Round table on 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Russia ties kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-04-03 13:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan: 25 Years of Diplomatic Relations: Partnership Strategy" is being held in Baku April 3.

The event has been organized by the North-South political center and Baku International Policy and Security Network (Baku Network) analytical center.

The event, organized jointly with Trend news agency, is being held on the eve of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Russian and Azerbaijani experts, politicians and public figures, media representatives of the two countries were invited to participate.

The round table was opened by Gulnara Mammadzade, moderator of the event, director of the Baku Network analytical center and Angelika Trapeznikova, executive director of the North-South political center.

Trapeznikova said that the attention paid to that event by the embassies, the Azerbaijani government and representatives of civil society testifies to its importance.

"On behalf of the Russian expert community, I will express a common opinion that it is possible to more effectively counter modern challenges through cooperation," Trapeznikova added.

Matanat Baghiyeva, representative of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, also attended the event.

She said that the event not only contributes to the formation of good-neighborly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, but also helps outline new ways of cooperation.

Assistant to the Russian ambassador Oleg Murashev was also among those who attended the event.

He said that today the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are actively developing in various spheres, including the economic sphere.

“A sincere dialogue between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia plays a huge role in strengthening relations between two countries,” Murashev said.

Elkhan Alasgarov, PhD, head of the expert council of the Baku International Policy and Security Network (Baku Network), also attended the event.

While speaking at the event, Alasgarov said that the friendly and trusting relations have been established between Azerbaijan and Russia thanks to mutual understanding between the two leaders.

He added that the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will become the main guarantee of establishing stability in the region, which is in the interests of all countries.