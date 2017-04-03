Azerbaijani energy minister due in Turkey for economic summit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev upon the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev will visit Turkey to attend the 20th Eurasian Economic Summit, the Energy Ministry told Trend Apr. 3.

The summit, organized by the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation, will be held in Istanbul Apr. 5-6.

“Natig Aliyev is expected to deliver speech at the session ‘The Status of Supply and Demand Equilibrium within Sustainable Energy, Telecommunication and Economic Development; Actors and Figurants’,” the ministry said.

