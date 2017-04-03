Kazakh president awarded with “Heydar Aliyev” Order (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Apr. 3 on awarding Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev with the “Heydar Aliyev” Order.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Heydar Aliyev Order for his exceptional merits rendered to the development of friendly and co-operative relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Today a ceremony has today been held to present “Heydar Aliyev” Order to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event. The head of state presented the “Heydar Aliyev” Order to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the awarding with Azerbaijan’s highest award.