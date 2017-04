Massive fire destroys 20 houses in Turkey’s Cankiri province (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Twenty houses were burned down as a result of a big fire in the Serceler village of Turkey’s Cankiri province, the country’s media outlets reported.

Fire brigades were dispatched to the Serceler village from the neighboring districts.

No victims have been reported as of now.