Kazakh President Nazarbayev completes Azerbaijan visit (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev was seen off by first deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.