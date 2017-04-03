Ten killed in St. Petersburg metro blast (UPDATE 2)

The latest on the explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

16:25 (GMT +4) TASS reports that 10 were killed in the explosion in the Sennaya Ploshchad (Sennaya Square) of the St. Petersburg metro.

“The initial information suggests that about 10 people have fallen victims to the blast. There are wounded,” a source in Russia’s emergency services has told TASS.

TASS said it has no official confirmation of this information yet.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working on the incident site.

16:06 (GMT +4) A blast has occurred in St. Petersburg metro, Russia’s TASS reports.

“A blast occurred at Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, several people have been injured,” TASS quoted a source as saying.

