Putin informed about explosion in St. Petersburg metro: Peskov

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about explosion in St. Petersburg’s metro, TASS quoted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying April 3.

"Yes, the president has been informed about this," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said the president is working in Strelna on Apr. 3, west of St. Petersburg.

An explosion struck a metro station in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, leaving several people injured, a local law enforcement source told TASS earlier.