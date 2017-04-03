Twin blasts in St. Petersburg metro, 10 killed (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE 3)

The latest on the explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

16:46 (GMT +4) Ria Novosti reports about another blast in the St. Petersburg metro, this time in the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.

The report, citing a healthcare source, said 30 were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the incident, has said all the possible reasons of the blasts, including a terrorist attack, are being considered.

16:33 (GMT +4) TASS reports that 10 were killed in the explosion in the Sennaya Ploshchad (Sennaya Square) metro station in St. Petersburg.

“Initial information suggests that about 10 people have been killed in the blast. There are wounded,” a source in Russia’s emergency services has told TASS.

TASS said it has no official confirmation of this information yet.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working on the incident site.

16:06 (GMT +4) A blast has occurred in St. Petersburg metro, Russia’s TASS reports.

“A blast has occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station; several people have been injured,” TASS quoted a source as saying.

Story still developing