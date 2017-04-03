President Aliyev: Positions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan on all discussed issues fully coincide

Positions of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on all the issues under discussion fully coincide, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the expanded meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was on an official visit in Baku on Apr. 3.



President Aliyev welcomed Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his delegation, voicing his gratitude for having accepted the invitation to visit.



“This visit is of great importance for the further strengthening of friendly, fraternal relations between our countries," he said. "First of all, I want to congratulate you once again on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s election as a member of the UN Security Council. This means recognizing the role of Kazakhstan in issues of global scale, your personal authority and the initiatives you put forward to strengthen peace not only in our region, but also worldwide. We are very satisfied with the development of our relations. We are in a constant contact. Today we have already exchanged views on a number of issues. We began our work last night, and the exchange of views that we had shows that our positions on all issues under discussion fully coincide. In particular, we mulled our active cooperation in the field of politics, good prospects in the economic and transport spheres, and now we will continue the discussion with the participation of delegations,” said President Aliyev.



He expressed confidence that the decisions made today will allow to significantly increase the trade turnover in a short time and create new conditions in terms of regional cooperation.



Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are carrying out huge work to strengthen regional cooperation through specific transport, energy projects and projects related to economic development, said the Azerbaijani leader.



President Aliyev also expressed satisfaction with mutual investments by the two countries’ companies and good results that they yield.



“In my opinion, your visit and the decisions to be made will also stimulate the private sector to increase the volume of investments. I would like to once again welcome you and express confidence that this visit will be very successful and further bring our nations closer,” President Aliyev said.