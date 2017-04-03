No info on Azerbaijanis injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

2017-04-03 17:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg is checking for Azerbaijani nationals who could have been among the victims of the explosion in the St. Petersburg metro, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in St. Petersburg Sultan Gasimov told Trend Apr. 3.

“Currently, the staff of the Consulate General is in contact with local authorities and law enforcement agencies to clarify the situation,” said Gasimov adding that there has been no information about injured Azerbaijanis.

About 50 people were wounded and other 10 were killed in the St. Petersburg metro blast, RIA Novosti reported citing the city authorities.