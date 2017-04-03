Trend News Agency, Slovakia’s TASR News Agency sign co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Trend Agency and the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) signed an agreement on cooperation and information exchange.

The agreement was signed by Trend's Director General Ilgar Huseynov and TASR Director General Yaroslav Reznik.

According to the document, the news agencies will support the regular exchange of operational information, analytical and multimedia materials about the sociopolitical, economic, social, as well as cultural and humanitarian life in Slovakia and Azerbaijan.

The agreement includes the items according to which the news agencies will be able to exchange not only news, but also photos and videos.

The agreement also envisages the exchange of experience between TASR and Trend employees.

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend Agency is a leading news provider in the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian region. Trend has English, Russian, Azerbaijani and Farsi news services, covering virtually the entire global audience.

The services are focused on regional news, particularly from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Trend’s main office is located in Baku - Azerbaijan's capital.

The News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) is a public service, national and independent institution that provides information in the area of news coverage in accordance with the public interest. It releases 250,000 news releases per year on news from Slovakia and its regions, from abroad, economy, sports. In addition, it publishes photos, videos and audio recordings.

TASR also provides news bulletins in English and Slovak (auto industry, construction, banks, etc.), searching services, unique archives of photos, media monitoring, etc.