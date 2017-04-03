Iran's conservatives urge holy shrine head to run for president
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3
By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:
A group of Iranian conservatives have called on Ebrahim Raisi, the custodian of a wealthy charity and the organization in charge of the country’s holiest shrine, to put up his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections to be held May 19.
Some supporters of the conservative front in the Islamic Republic have launched a social media campaign calling on the cleric who is in charge of the charity organization of Astan Quds Razavi to participate in the election.
In the meantime, a group of the members of Iran’s Islamic Society of Students have also issued a statement urging the cleric to run for the 12th round of presidential elections in Iran.
Ebrahim Raisi, however, has not responded to the calls, yet.