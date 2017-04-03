Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan trade can increase in next 2-3 years

2017-04-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was on an official visit to Azerbaijan April 3, expressed his deep gratitude during an expanded format meeting with President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

“We feel Azerbaijan’s sincerity and hospitality,” President Nazarbayev said. “Five documents, relevant agreements, interministerial agreements have been prepared and we will attend a document signing ceremony.”

Issues of cooperation in the economic and financial spheres will be solved through these documents, which mark a new stage in the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations, the president added.

President Nazarbayev said that all the issues have been discussed and the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations in all spheres have been taken into account in a declaration prepared for signing.

“We have specified that it is possible to greatly increase the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan trade turnover by several times in the next 2-3 years.”

“The documents, relevant agreements to be signed between the Kazakh and Azerbaijani ministries, in particular, between the transport and communication ministries, promise great benefits for both countries,” the president added.

“To outline the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations in other issues – both economic and political, and cultural and humanitarian – we must pay attention to admission of young people to the relevant universities in our countries, cultural relations, restoration of meetings of representatives of the intelligentsia, and mutual days of culture of two countries,” he said.

“For this, there are good opportunities, some kind of bridge.”

President Nazarbayev added that 130,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis live in Kazakhstan.

“They are our citizens actively involved in all the issues,” he said. “I know these citizens open joint ventures, build business and help improve relations between the two countries. I think we should support it.