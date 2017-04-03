Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“I am deeply shocked by the news of casualties as a result of an explosion in Saint Petersburg metro,” said President Aliyev in his letter of condolences.

“We resolutely condemn any act against innocent civilians,” he noted. “On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died. I wish all the injured the swiftest possible recovery.”