Blast in St. Petersburg metro: at least 9 killed (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATING 9)

2017-04-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

The latest on the explosions in St. Petersburg metro

20:06 (GMT +4) Forty-three people injured in the St. Petersburg metro blast were hospitalized, said the press service of the city administration, TASS reports.

18:31 (GMT +4) An improvised explosive device was found and defused at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station of the St. Petersburg metro, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, TASS reports.

18:17 (GMT +4) The blast that hit the St. Petersburg metro killed nine and left 20 people injured, TASS reported citing the Russian Anti-Terrorism Committee.

18:10 (GMT +4) Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said the St. Petersburg metro blast was a terrorist attack, TASS reported.

18:04 (GMT +4) The reports suggesting that an unattended item, previously found in the St. Petersburg metro, is an explosive device were not confirmed, RIA Novosti reports citing a source.

17:28 (GMT +4) TASS coverage of the incident suggests that there was one explosion, between the Sennaya Ploshchad (Sennaya Square) and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations of the St. Petersburg metro.

17:13 (GMT +4) About 50 were wounded in the St. Petersburg metro blast, press secretary of the St. Petersburg governor, Andrei Kibitov, said, TASS reports.

16:55 (GMT +4) Ria Novosti reports about another blast in the St. Petersburg metro, this time in the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.

The report, citing a healthcare source, said 30 were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the incident, has said all the possible reasons of the blasts, including a terrorist attack, are being considered.

16:33 (GMT +4) TASS reports that 10 were killed in the explosion in the Sennaya Ploshchad (Sennaya Square) metro station in St. Petersburg.

“Initial information suggests that about 10 people have been killed in the blast. There are wounded people,” a source in Russia’s emergency services has told TASS.

TASS said it has no official confirmation of this information yet.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working on the incident site.

16:06 (GMT +4) A blast has occurred in the St. Petersburg metro, Russia’s TASS reports.

“A blast has occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station; several people have been injured,” TASS quoted a source as saying.









Story still developing