45 FETO-linked judges and prosecutors dismissed

2017-04-04 03:11 | www.trend.az | 1

The Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) dismissed Monday 45 judges and prosecutors as part of ongoing investigations in Ankara over Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) linked members, Anadolu reported.

The move is part of an ongoing probe into the defeated coup that left 249 people martyred and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, FETO is accused of orchestrating Turkey’s July 15, 2016, coup plot as well as being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and the judiciary.

Over 4,000 judges and prosecutors have been dismissed since last July 15, according to HSYK.

Meanwhile, HSYK also temporarily suspended the delegation and the trial prosecutor of Istanbul 25th Heavy Penal Court from work, who had released 21 detainees out of 29 as part of HSYK's ongoing case regarding FETO's media network.

The HSYK Deputy Chair Mehmet Yilmaz told reporters that the members were temporarily suspended from their work until a investigation into claims over them concluded. He said the final decision would be taken after the HSYK inspectors finish their reports over the suspects.

The discharged members are the Istanbul 25th Heavy Penal Court Head Ibrahim Lorasdagi, the court members Baris Comert and Necla Yesilyurt Gulbicim as well as the trial prosecutor of the case, Goksel Turan.

The team under the presidency of Lorasdagi had decided to release 21 detainees out of 29 who are allegedly FETO-linked. 26 of those were under arrest when the decision for the release was made.

Right after the rule, an Istanbul court had objected to the decision and it was approved by the Istanbul 26th Heavy Penal Court, which had reissued an arrest warrant for eight suspects.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office had also decided for detainment of other seven suspects. Due to the objections made quickly after the decision on the release of the suspects, the 21 detainees were not released.