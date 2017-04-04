Trump signs repeal of U.S. broadband privacy rules

2017-04-04 04:16 | www.trend.az | 1

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said, Reuters reported.

Republicans in Congress last week narrowly passed the repeal of the privacy rules with no Democratic support and over the strong objections of privacy advocates.

The signing, disclosed in White House statement late on Monday, follows strong criticism of the bill, which is a win for AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.