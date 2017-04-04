Azerbaijan’s direct investments abroad exceed $2.5B

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s net financial assets amounted to $7.24 billion in 2016 that is by 47.2 percent less than in 2015, according to the payment balance posted on the website of the country’s Central Bank (CBA).

This figure was $13.72 billion in 2015.

According to the payment balance, during the period, net financial assets were formed thanks to direct investments made by Azerbaijan abroad ($2.57 billion), portfolio investments (-$44.3 million), derivative financial instruments (-$0.7 million) and other capital investments ($4.72 billion).

About $2.04 billion of direct investments were invested in the oil and gas sector by Azerbaijan, $538.4 million – were invested in other spheres.

Other investments include trade loans and advances ($4.72 billion), loans (-$7.1 million), deposits and cash ($4.8 million).

Net financial liabilities of Azerbaijan totaled $4.48 billion during the period. Meanwhile, $7.32 billion account for direct investments attracted for the country’s economy, $443.6 million – for portfolio investments.

Moreover, $2.82 billion of investments were repatriated, and the outflow of other investments amounted to $460.3 million.

Nearly 62.5 percent ($2.81 billion) of direct investments (excluding the repatriation) were invested in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, while the remaining $1.69 billion – were invested in other spheres.

Other investments include trade loans and advances ($105.7 million), loans (-$9.4 million), deposits and cash (-$556.6 million).