EnerMech wins £40m worth of new contracts in Azerbaijan

2017-04-04 09:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Oil and gas services group EnerMech has won new contracts in the Caspian Sea region worth around £40 million in total.

The Aberdeen-based group has secured a three-year contract with BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Ltd to manage all of its crane operation, maintenance and inspection requirements in Azerbaijan.

The contract covers assets on seven platforms and includes 12 offshore pedestal cranes.

EnerMech said it has been commissioned by the ATA consortium in Azerbaijan to provide a full range of hydrotesting, flange management, camera inspection and enhanced water blasting services on two platforms in the Shah Deniz 2 gas condensate field.

“This has by far been our most successful period in the Caspian region and the groundwork we have put in over the last five years is now paying dividends,” John Guy, EnerMech’s regional director for the Middle East, Asia and Caspian said.

The extension of the BP cranes and lifting contract is an important development and the company’s commitment to Azerbaijan has been underlined by our move towards a 100 percent Azerbaijani project team, he added.

“We have recently made senior Azerbaijan national appointments within our management team as part of our commitment to the development and nationalization of our 300 strong employees in Azerbaijan,” said Guy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn