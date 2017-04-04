Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-04-04 10:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 121 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghdam and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Javakhirli villages of the Aghdam district.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on the nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.