Uzbekistan ratifies deal on military, technical co-op with Russia

2017-04-04 10:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law on ratification of an agreement with Russia to develop military and technical cooperation.

The law was adopted by the Legislative (lower) house of the Uzbek parliament on Jan. 25, and approved by the Senate (upper house) on March 28.

It is expected that Uzbekistan and Russia will exchange ratification instruments on the entry into force of the interstate agreement on military and technical cooperation during Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Russia on Apr. 4-5.

The agreement on military and technical cooperation was signed between Russia and Uzbekistan in Moscow in November 2016.

The purpose of the agreement is to further deepen cooperation in the military and technical sphere, improve the system of equipping with prospective weapons and military equipment, and maintain the scientific, technical, production and technological potential of the parties in the field of creation, production, repair, modernization, servicing and recycling of military products within the interests of armed forces, strengthening of the sides’ defense capabilities.