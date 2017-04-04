SOCAR starts drilling well from new platform at Oil Rocks field

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has started drilling of the first well from the new platform #620 at the country’s oldest Oil Rocks field, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website.

The company will additionally produce about 3,650 tons of oil and 365,000 cubic meters of gas through commissioning of the new well.

The projected well depth is 1,630 meters. The daily debit is expected to reach 10 tons of oil and 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

SOCAR produced 1.22 million tons of oil at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-February 2017, as compared to 1.25 million tons in the same period of 2016.

Along with SOCAR, foreign companies also extract oil in Azerbaijan. In total, 41.03 million tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015, according to SOCAR.

