Death of one Azerbaijani in St. Petersburg metro blast confirmed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg has confirmed the death of Azerbaijani Dilbara Aliyeva in the St. Petersburg metro blast April 3.

"We received information about Aliyeva’s death early in the morning. We are now on our way to the hospital," Azerbaijan’s Consul General in St. Petersburg Sultan Gasimov told Trend Apr. 4.

He added that the state of another Azerbaijani injured in the explosion is stable and he is still in hospital.

The explosion in the St. Petersburg metro injured 45 people and killed 11, RIA Novosti reported citing the city authorities.