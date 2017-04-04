Iran condemns terror attack in Russia

2017-04-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the metro terror attack in Russia’s St. Petersburg, which occurred on April 3.



“Creating insecurity and massacre of innocent people for political goals is the most inferior act,” Bahram Qasemi, spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said, the state-run IRINN TV reported Apr. 4.



He further expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families of the terror act victims as well as people and government of Russia.



Qasemi also said that uprooting these “barbaric crimes” requires international consensus and strong will of all governments and international organizations.







