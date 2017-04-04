New appointment in Azerbaijan’s DemirBank

2017-04-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Emil Mehdiyev has been appointed director of Information Technologies Department of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank JSC, says a message posted on the bank’s website.

This position has been vacant since Ramiz Sadikhov left.

DemirBank has 17 departments, according to the information, and currently, positions of heads of four departments – Retail Banking Department, Risk Management and Anti Money Laundering Department, Credit Collection Department and Financial and Budget Department – are vacant.

DemirBank was created as one of the first commercial banks in Azerbaijan on October 6, 1989. As of late 2016, the volume of the bank’s assets amounted to 538.83 million manats. DemirBank’s loan portfolio totaled 376.07 million manats and total capital amounted to 46.88 million manats.