YARAT invites to first feature film screening of Russian producer

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

Trend:

On April 4, YARAT's FilmCLub will host the screening of “Seagulls”, the first feature film by a young director Ella Manzheeva.



Elza, a fisherman’s wife, lives in a small town by the sea in Kalmykia. She wants to break up with her husband, but fears the unknown. Her husband’s sudden death makes her reconsider her set of values, her attitude towards life, happiness and freedom.



April 4, 2017 / 19:00

Admission is free.