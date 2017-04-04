TAP to file lawsuit against L’Espresso magazine

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) considers the use of the word "mafia" in the headline of L’Espresso’s weekly news magazine arbitrary, unfounded and unacceptable, Ulrike Andres, TAP Commercial and External Affairs Director, told Trend April 4.

TAP reserves the right to file a lawsuit against the authors and the editor of the magazine, and to seek compensation for reputational damage, she added.

“TAP has consistently operated in accordance with Italian and European laws and regulations regarding the award of contracts and subcontracts,” said Andres.

She recalled that previously, TAP submitted to the prefecture of Lecce the document that guarantees maximum transparency of all works and activities.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

