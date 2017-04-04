Dilbar Aliyeva killed in Russia metro blast not Azerbaijani citizen (UPDATE)

2017-04-04 12:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 10:32)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Dilbar Aliyeva killed in the St. Petersburg metro explosion April 3 is not an Azerbaijani citizen, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in St. Petersburg Sultan Gasimov told Trend Apr. 4.

He said that Aliyeva, 21, was a Russian citizen living in St. Petersburg. She was a student.

He noted that the state of another Azerbaijani, Zaur Valiyev, injured in the St. Petersburg metro blast is stable and he is still in hospital.

The explosion in the St. Petersburg metro injured 45 people and killed 11, RIA Novosti reported citing the city authorities.