Uzbekistan, Russia sign documents worth $3.5B

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Authorized representatives of Uzbekistan and Russia have signed 16 bilateral agreements, contracts and other documents worth more than $3.5 billion in trade, economic and investment spheres, the press service of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 4.

“On Apr. 3, as part of preparation for the state visit of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia (on Apr. 4-5), the Uzbek embassy in Moscow hosted a ceremony of signing the Uzbek-Russian documents,” says the message.

The ceremony was attended by a delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Ramatov. The Russian side was represented by a delegation led by Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin.

The sides also signed a contract on supply of fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products worth $612 million to Russia, a memorandum on the supply of Russian oil to Uzbekistan and an agreement on cooperation in the supply of excavator equipment.

Moreover, it is expected that additional documents will be signed in Kremlin following the Uzbek-Russian high-level negotiations.