Iran’s foreign diplomacy prioritizes economic progress

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Ministry prioritized helping to improve improvement of production and employment situation in the country during the current fiscal year (started Mar.21).

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that production and investment shouldn’t be restricted to domestic sources.

“Elimination of foreign obstacles is very important to achieve this goal”, Foreign Ministry’s official website reported Apr.4.

He also added that implementation of nuclear deal is harder that achieving that due to the United States’ unfaithful approach to fulfilling its commitments.

"We can leave the nuclear agreement and return (to pre-nuclear agreement era), even sooner than the West estimates," Zarif said.

He also said that the security and political atmosphere in the country should be at a level that attracts foreign investors and prevents capital outflow.

Zarif said that Iran’s diplomacy has focused on better relations with neighbours and regional countries in a secured atmosphere.