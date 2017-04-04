Iran strikes deal with Boeing to purchase 60 aircraft (UPDATE 2)

2017-04-04 12:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Iran's Aseman Airlines and the Boeing Company have inked a deal on Iran’s purchase of 60 Boeing aircraft.



The sides have reached the agreement on Iran’s acquiring of the Boeing 737 MAX airplane, IRNA news agency reported.



The deal was concluded on Tuesday in Tehran, the report said.

Under the deal, Iran will gradually receive the delivery of the planes as of 2019.



According to the report, Iran will receive at least five aircraft out of the total 60 in 2019.



Earlier in January Iran received its first brand-new aircraft, an A321 Airbus, after years of embargo.