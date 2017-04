Blast in St. Petersburg metro: 14 killed

2017-04-04 13:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Some 14 people were killed following the St. Petersburg metro blast, TASS quoted Russia’s Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova as saying April 4.

The minister added that at present, 49 people are in the hospital.

"All patients are inspected every day by the best doctors and provided with medicines,” she said.