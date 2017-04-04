Iranian plane makes emergency landing due to engine failure

2017-04-04 13:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

An Iranian plane flying from the country's capital city of Tehran to southeastern city of Zahedan was forced to make an emergency landing after experiencing technical problems.

The plane returned to Tehran’s International Mehrabad Airport and landed there only 20 minutes after takeoff today morning, Iran’s Fars news agency reported Apr. 4.

Reportedly, the airplane, Airbus A320, had a failure in one of its engines. The plane belongs to the Islamic Republic’s Aseman Airlines.

Iran has recently suffered a series of airplane crashes, blamed on its ageing aircraft and poor maintenance.