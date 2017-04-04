Ilham Aliyev presented with Serbia’s highest state order (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia Nebojsa Rodic.

Rodic presented Serbia’s highest state order to President Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to the development and strengthening of the Azerbaijan-Serbia friendly relations and cooperation, which was conferred upon him in 2013.

