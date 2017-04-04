Iran, Japan sign MOU for logistic co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) signed a cooperation document with two Japanese logistic and port service companies.

The IRISL signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Suzue Corporation and Kamigumi in Singapore, Iran's Maritime News Agency reported Apr. 4.

Under the deal, the sides will survey grounds for cooperation in construction of dry ports and investment in Iran’s port terminals.

Once the preliminary studies are completed, the sides will sign an operational contract.