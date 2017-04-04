Tehran Province lodges 16.1% of Iran’s population

Tehran, Iran, April 4

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:



Tehran Province makes about 16.1 percent of Iran's total population, according to the latest census results revealed early in 2017.



The census says that Iran’s population now stands at 80 million, meaning Tehran Province is home to circa 13 million people.



Also, while population density in the country is 49.1 people per square kilometer, the number is 969.2 people per square kilometer for Tehran Province.



The area of Tehran Province is 13,689 square kilometers.