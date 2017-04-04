Armenian provocations to continue with Sargsyan party’s election victory: analyst

2017-04-04 17:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The parliamentary elections of April 2 in Armenia are tarnished by many cases of vote buying and interference in the election process, Peter Tase, political analyst and international relations expert with the Marquette University, told Trend.

He noted that the elections also had many organizational problems.

Tase reminded that the high pressure on civil servants and public employees at the elections was underlined in the recent OSCE report.

He further said that Armenia will continue to be ruled by President Sargsyan, and as a consequence, there is little hope for Armenian government to have a fresh air on its foreign policy.

“With the victory of Serzh Sargsyan’s party, the armed provocations on the line of contact [between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops] will continue to prevail in the coming months,” Tase said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.