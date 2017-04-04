Kazakhstan talks on international bus carriers’ activity

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s bus carriers transported 5 million passengers traveling on international destinations in 2016, Transport Committee under Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development said in a message.

According to the committee, there are 134 direct bus routes between Kazakhstan and the cities of Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

As much as 90 routes connect Kazakhstan with Russian cities, such as Omsk, Novosibirsk, Barnaul, Tomsk, Orenburg, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg and others; 36 routes are running from Kazakhstan to Chinese cities including Urumqi, Yining, Tacheng and Altai; 8 routes go Kyrgyzstan and one route to Mongolia.

It was noted that on March 23, 2017 Kazakhstan signed a Protocol on Amendments and Supplements to the Agreement with Uzbekistan on the International Road Transport.

Regular bus routes to the cities of Uzbekistan will be possible after its ratification.

