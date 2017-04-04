Free check-ups from Azercell

2017-04-04 17:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Mobile Eye Clinic of Azercell Telecom LLC continued its activity successfully in the first quarter of 2017. The clinic served people with various eye diseases in January, February and March. In January the doctors of mobile clinic examined 136 people, including refugees and the materially deprived people in Baku settlements of Hovsan, Amirjan and Sabunchu, as well as Kurdamir district. In February, the clinic examined further 108 people. First, they visited the boarding school No. 11 located in Bilgah settlement. Later, they provided free services in Red Crescent Society and boarding house for disabled in Shaghan settlement. The doctors also examined over 100 people in Narimanov district in Baku, SOS children’s village in Gandja and Lokbatan settlement. In total, 344 people, including 108 children and 236 adults were provided services by the clinic. As a result, 203 patients received various treatment and 147 were assigned eyeglass prescriptions.

All examination and treatment are conducted by Caspian Compassion Project public union with the support of Azercell. During its four-year operation, the clinic visited several boarding schools and orphanages in Baku. The doctors of the clinics visited Baku and other regions of the country and supported people in need for treatment.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.