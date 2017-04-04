Putin: Moscow-Baku partnership to develop through joint efforts

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

Trend:

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of Russia-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries,” said Putin in his letter.

“Over the past 25 years, we have been able to maintain and develop – based on a new intergovernmental foundation – relations of friendship and mutual respect that traditionally link the people of Russia and Azerbaijan. We have built a comprehensive political dialogue, an active inter-parliamentary and interregional cooperation,” he noted.

The Russian president added that trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical and humanitarian ties, and contacts between civil society institutions are expanding.

Moscow and Baku coordinate efforts to address topical issues on the regional and global agenda, and enjoy fruitful mutual activity within various international organizations, he said.

“I am sure that through our joint efforts we will continue to actively develop strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan. This serves the fundamental interests of citizens of our states as well as the strengthening of peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus and beyond,” noted Putin.

“Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I cordially wish you good health and success, and all your fellow countrymen prosperity and tranquility,” added the Russian president.