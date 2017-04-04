Iran’s Rouhani condemns St. Petersburg terrorist attack

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg metro.

Through a message addressing his Russian counterpart, President Rouhani called on international community to unite against terrorism, ILNA news agency reported April 4.

The St. Petersburg metro blast on April 3 killed at least 14 and injured about 50.